ALTON - A crash with injuries occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Avenue and College Avenue intersection in Alton by Walgreens.

The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded and treated those involved in the crash and cleared the scene.

The Alton Fire Department said two were taken to the hospital from the accident scene. There were two vehicles involved in the collision.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.