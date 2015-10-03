EAST ALTON - Two people were arrested in a search warrant for illegal drugs in the 200 block of Whitelaw Avenue in East Alton.

Three were taken into custody, but one was released.

“We developed a search warrant today with our Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System team at about 9:15 this morning we executed it,” East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said. “We also had the Methamphetamine Task Force assist. Evidence was recovered and statements were taken. We expect to file formal charges next week.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The task force groups are notified with cases of meth and other high-risk types of warrant execution. Area law enforcement members make up the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS).

Calrton said he expects his department to be in court Monday getting the warrants in the cases and more information will then be released.

More like this: