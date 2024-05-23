GRANITE CITY - Two 18-year-olds from Granite City face the same set of felony charges after allegedly breaking into a residence with stolen firearms in their possession.

Darion G. Myers, 18, and Terreyon T. Holman, 18, both of Granite City, were each charged with unlawful possession of stolen firearms, burglary, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons in two separated but related criminal cases.

On May 5, 2024, Myers and Holman allegedly entered a residence in Granite City without authority and with the intent to commit a theft. Myers was found in possession of a stolen SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun, while a stolen Taurus G2C 9mm handgun was found in Holman’s possession.

Petitions filed to deny both Myers’s and Holman’s pretrial release state they were identified as suspects observed breaking into the Granite City residence. After police arrived, Myers and Holman were arrested and found to be in possession of stolen firearms.

A Detention Order was later filed upholding the state’s petition to detain Myers for multiple reasons.

“[Myers] admitted to law enforcement that he purchased the firearm that was found in his waistband for $200 from an unknown person in St. Louis,” the Detention Order states. “The gun was found in the defendant's waistband uncased and loaded. A trace of the weapon indicated that it was reported stolen.

Article continues after sponsor message

The petition adds Myers has a “pending mob action and battery charge for repeatedly striking a 15 year old about the head and body, along with another individual,” and does not have a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

“The defendant lived with his parents at the time of the alleged incidents and the court does not have any reason to believe that they would or could monitor the defendant's behavior and activities any better now than they could when these incidents occurred,” the order continues. “The state's petition for pretrial detention is granted.”

A separate but identical petition was also filed to deny Holman’s pretrial release, which was later upheld by a Detention Order that clarifies his involvement in the incident.

“[Holman] was stopped by officers of the Granite City Police Department at 2:44 a.m. on the street after officers came to the area to investigate a report of a burglary,” the Detention Order states. “The defendant was located with two other males. The defendant initially gave officers the wrong name.

“When conducting a pat down, the defendant failed to lift his left arm. Officers located a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun in the defendant's waistband. Officers ran a search of the weapon and discovered it had been stolen from St. Louis, MO. The defendant does not possess a FOID card or a valid license under FCCA. The state's petition for pretrial detention is granted.”

Myers and Holman have each been charged with two Class 2 felony counts for the stolen firearm and burglary charges, as well as third counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, both Class 4 felonies. The Granite City Police Department presented the case against the two, who were both reportedly remanded to jail until their initial court appearances.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: