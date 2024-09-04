JERSEYVILLE - The latest felony filings from Jersey County show two separate cases of domestic battery, both filed against men from Kane.

Elias L.D. Fraley, 32, of Kane, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Fraley allegedly strangled the victim, a household member, on Aug. 24, 2024. He was also found in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Fraley faces a Class 2 felony for the battery charge and a Class 3 felony for meth possession. Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Fraley has been granted pretrial release from custody.

In a separate domestic battery case, Alan K. Simpson, 41, of Kane, was also charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery. Court documents state Simpson “intentionally strangled” the victim on Aug. 24, 2024.

Simpson faces a Class 2 felony and has also been released from custody, according to records from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

