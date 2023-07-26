CARROLLTON - Two individuals from Liberty have been charged with drug-related crimes in Greene County recently, according to a new jail booking report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Ervin L. Shaw, 46, of Liberty, was charged with the following drug-related offenses:

  1. Possession of methamphetamine
  2. Possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver
  3. Possession of a controlled substance
  4. Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shaw was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on July 22 and has since been released on bond.

Teresa L. Paszkiet, 51, also of Liberty, was also arrested by the White Hall Police Department on July 22. She was charged with manufacture/delivery of between 30 to 500 grams of cannabis.

Paszkiet has also since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

