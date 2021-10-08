ALTON - A triple shooting has been investigated by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and after the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office and reviewed two have been charged with different crimes.

The Alton Police were called to the scene in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates in reference to a shooting at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed that three adults were shot while in the 700 block of Oakwood Estates. The victims that sustained gunshot wounds were transported to Alton area hospitals, then all were subsequently transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

The Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division made a decision this was not a random act of violence and this investigation has revealed that the subjects involved were familiar with each other.

After a lengthy investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office who reviewed the case. After reviewing the details of the triple shooting investigation, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged:

Steven Foster, 35, of the 100 block of E. 13th St., with:

(3) Counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder

(3) Counts of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm

Armed Habitual Criminal

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

The Honorable Judge Slemer set bail at $1,000,000.

On October 4th, 2021, just after 10 a.m., the Alton Police Department, assisted by the United States Marshals Service, arrested Steven Foster inside a residence, while in the 2200 block of Bostwick St., Alton.

During the arrest, a firearm was located and an additional person that was in the residence was taken into custody.

As a result of the discovery of a firearm, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged:

Montreal D. Holmes, 45, of the 2200 block of Bostwick St., with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. The Honorable Judge Heflin set bail for Holmes at $75,000.

Steven Foster was charged with an additional felony, being Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. The Honorable Judge Heflin set bail on this additional charge at $75,000.

Both Steven Foster and Montreal Holmes are currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

The victims, in this case, continue to recover from their injuries.

Chief Pulido said the Alton Police Department will never give up fighting to protect the community.

"Using the resources we have, we will continue to address any violent crime that occurs. We have a fantastic community and our officers will work diligently to hold the few that choose to commit violent crime," he said.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

