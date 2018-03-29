COLLINSVILLE - Two men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with an incident at 11:25 p.m., Wednesday, March 28, in the 8500 block of Collinsville Road, Collinsville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call of shots fired in that vicinity.

“The investigating deputies located and detained two subjects associated with, and/or responsible for shooting at an occupied vehicle near the intersection of Collinsville Road and Harvard Place,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement this afternoon. “Both subjects were transported to the Madison County Jail where they were held pending a review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The defendants were identified as Michael J. Merrifield, of the 200 block of S. Hesperia St., Collinsville, and Dalton T. Lemaster, of the 2200 block of Wildwood Drive, Glen Carbon.

Felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint were filed against both defendants in connection with the incident.

Merrifield was individually charged with an additional felony offense of unlawful possession of weapons by a felony. Both defendants remain in the custody of the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

