EDWARDSVILLE - Sergeant Michael Lybarger was swo rn in as a lieutenant while Officer Jacob Germann was sworn in as Sergeant at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor Hal Patton said the community is very fortunate to have like Lybarger and Germann to keep the city safe.

"We thank you for your service and we're excited about your promotion," Mayor Patton said.

"We appreciate everything you do for our community and everything that you will do."