EDWARDSVILLE - Two incoming Edwardsville High School freshmen have the opportunity to perform on the big stage this summer.

Emmie Robberson and Leah Brune will perform in “Meet Me in St. Louis” at the Missouri History Museum on June 21–23, 2024. Ignite Theater Company is producing the show to mark the 120th anniversary of the St. Louis World’s Fair. Robberson and Brune said they have enjoyed the experience, and they’re excited to enter the EHS theater program this fall.

“It’s going good so far. We started tech week yesterday and we still need to put some things together, but I think it’s going to turn out good in the end,” Brune said. “We have a really good cast, so I think it’s going to be really good and the songs are sounding good. We need a little help on the choreography, but I think we’re going to get it.”

The girls have learned a lot about the history of the World’s Fair. They received a special tour of the World’s Fair exhibit at the Missouri History Museum, and they get to perform in “an actual historical place” at the museum, Robberson explained.

They’ve also enjoyed spending time together and meeting the rest of the “Meet Me in St. Louis” cast. Brune noted that she has made some “good friends” throughout the experience, and Robberson said she and Brune are closer than ever. The two girls have known each other since they were 3, and they’ve enjoyed their latest adventure together.

“It’s pretty fun. We’re hanging out a lot so we’re kind of getting tired of each other, but not really,” Robberson laughed. “Neither of us has worked on anything with this company before.”

Both are also looking forward to moving up to Edwardsville High School’s theater department in the fall. Robberson pointed out that EHS always puts on “high-quality” shows, and she is looking forward to her next theater chapter within the school.

“Our high school has always had a really good theater program,” Brune added. “I’m pretty excited to start to be a part of that and meet all the new people.”

In the meantime, you can buy tickets to “Meet Me in St. Louis” at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22, 12 p.m. on June 22, and 2 p.m. on June 23, 2024. For more information about “Meet Me in St. Louis” and Ignite Theater Company, visit their official webpage.

