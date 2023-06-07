ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse firefighters battled a destructive blaze on Monday that damaged a home at 1270 County Line Road, and the lives of two dogs trapped inside were lost.

The fire call came in at 1 p.m. on Monday and appeared to begin in a nearby shed and spread to the house. The family also lost all the contents inside.

The Roodhouse Fire Department has not yet released the cause of the fire.

The White Hall Fire Department provided mutual support to combat the fire.

The shed was described as a 12 x 12 to 12 x 14 shed behind the home and was located about 30 feet from the house. Fire officials said the wind blew the heat to the back side of the modular home and it then caught fire.

There were not any injuries to people or firefighters in the incident.