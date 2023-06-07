ROODHOUSE - Roodhouse firefighters battled a destructive blaze on Monday that damaged a home at 1270 County Line Road, and the lives of two dogs trapped inside were lost.

The fire call came in at 1 p.m. on Monday and appeared to begin in a nearby shed and spread to the house. The family also lost all the contents inside.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Roodhouse Fire Department has not yet released the cause of the fire.

Article continues after sponsor message

The White Hall Fire Department provided mutual support to combat the fire.

The shed was described as a 12 x 12 to 12 x 14 shed behind the home and was located about 30 feet from the house. Fire officials said the wind blew the heat to the back side of the modular home and it then caught fire.

There were not any injuries to people or firefighters in the incident.

More like this:

Nov 1, 2023 - Criminal Sexual Assault, Child Pornography, Home Invasion, Other Charges Filed In Greene County

Oct 20, 2023 - Criminal Sexual Assault, Domestic Battery, Other Charges Filed In Greene County

Oct 28, 2023 - Domestic Violence Memorial Service at AMH Nov. 8

Oct 21, 2023 - Several Facing Theft, Property Damage Charges In Greene County

Oct 20, 2023 - Five Charged With DUI, Drug Offenses In Greene County

 