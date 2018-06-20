ALTON - The Woodlands Golf Club will host its 1st Annual Two Day Two Person Scramble on Saturday, June 23rd and Sunday, June 24th. The scramble, which is sponsored by Tarrant & Harman Real Estate & Auction Co., will feature a $1,000 flighted shootout on Sunday.

The cost per player will be $150 and includes 36 holes of golf and all prize money. Tournament action will begin each day with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

This is a flighted event, so Woodlands Golf Club encourages all skill levels to participate. Play will be conducted from the white tees for all males 64 and below, gold tees for

males 65 and above, ladies will play from the red tees.

For more information or to register your team please contact The Woodlands

Golf Club at 618-462-1456.

