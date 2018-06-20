Two days of golf for one big prize
The cost per player will be $150 and includes 36 holes of golf and all prize money. Tournament action will begin each day with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This is a flighted event, so Woodlands Golf Club encourages all skill levels to participate. Play will be conducted from the white tees for all males 64 and below, gold tees for
males 65 and above, ladies will play from the red tees.
For more information or to register your team please contact The Woodlands
Golf Club at 618-462-1456.
More like this: