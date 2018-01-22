EDWARDSVILLE - Two vehicles collided head-on and left the roadway around 3 p.m. Monday on Illinois Route 143 just outside Edwardsville and the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville exit.

Thankfully, there does not appear to be life-threatening injuries in the crash, but one was believed to be transported to the hospital from the scene, Edwardsville Fire Department Deputy Chief James Whiteford said.

Traffic was directed by law enforcement during the cleanup and the scene should be cleared by the Monday evening commute for motorists.