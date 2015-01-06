FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - IMPACT Strategies today announced it has completed constructing two projects in Madison County, Illinois, including a new Jack Schmitt Chevrolet dealership in Wood River and Friar Tuck beverage retail store in Edwardsville.

The new 33,000-square-foot Jack Schmitt Chevy dealership sits on an 11-acre site located at 1870 East Edwardsville Road. The facility replaces Jack Schmitt’s existing Chevrolet location at 1401 Vaughn Road, also in Wood River. The new building is made from a pre-engineered metal building frame accented with masonry, aluminum composite metal panels, metal wall panels and storefront system on the outside. The dealership has approximately 20 service bays and a detached car wash/detail shop. EWR Associates, Inc., is the architect.

Friar Tuck located its first metro east store in the booming community of Edwardsville, Illinois. The beverage store sells thousands of domestic wines, beers, microbrews and spirits. IMPACT Strategies was awarded a $1.4 million contract to build the 16,500 square foot store which was completed in 4.5 months. TRi Architects of St. Louis is the architect for the project.

About IMPACT Strategies

IMPACT Strategies, Inc. specializes in Retail, Commercial, Medical, Senior Housing and Education construction and offers comprehensive construction services including design-build, general contracting, construction management and pre-construction management. The company is headquartered in Fairview Heights, Ill. with an office in St. Louis, Mo. and primarily serves clients throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

