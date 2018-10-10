SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Seth Carter and Pvt. Dontarius Powe, both of Collinsville, Illinois, enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard September 20 and 27, respectively, at the Military Entry Processing Station in St. Louis.

Carter enlisted as a 92Y, supply specialist, Powe chose to enlist as a 92G, culinary specialist. Both Soldiers will be assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of initial training, they will be assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company 123rd Engineer Battalion, based in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Carter chose to complete both basic training and advanced individual training after he graduates from Collinsville High School in 2019. Powe chose the split-training option where he will complete basic training between his junior and senior years and advanced individual training after he graduates.

After successfully completing training, the two will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while they work as a full-time students and part-time Soldiers. Both will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill with a kicker and federal tuition assistance.

Both Soldiers also qualified for a $20,000 enlistment bonus.

Both Soldiers' families said they support their enlistments and said they were proud of their decisions to serve.

