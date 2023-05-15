JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals were charged with retail theft after stealing over $300 worth of items each from the Jerseyville Walmart. The incidents took place one day apart from each other, and in one case, the individual was additionally charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and obstructing identification.

Erinn R. Walton-Slagel, 44, of Hillsboro, was charged on May 3 with retail theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and obstructing identification. Walton-Slagel reportedly stole over $300 worth of “various items of clothing, jewelry, and accessories,” according to court documents. She was issued a Class 3 felony charge for the theft.

Walton-Slagel also “knowingly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine” and “knowingly furnished a false name” to Jerseyville Police Officer Nick Woelfel after being lawfully detained, according to court records. She was issued another Class 3 felony charge for possession of methamphetamine and her bail was set at $25,000.

The next day, William P. Brooks, 58, of Roodhouse, was also charged with retail theft from the Jerseyville Walmart. While the total value of goods stolen in this case also reached over $300, the items themselves were much different - according to court documents, Brooks stole “Pokémon cards, MLB trading cards, LED bulbs, annual flowers, and a cake stroker.”

Brooks was charged with a Class 4 felony for the theft, but bail was not noted - he was released on medical recognizance. He had previously been charged with retail theft on May 9, 2022, in Greene County.

More information and updates on Walton-Slagel’s case can be found here, while the same can be found for Brooks’ case here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

