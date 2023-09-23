GENESEO – The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested 29-year-old Robert Mazo and 33-year-old Pedro Arreola, both from Lancaster, CA for Cannabis Trafficking (Class X Felony), Unlawful Possession of Cannabis - more than 5,000 grams with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony) and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis - more than 5,000 grams, (Class 1 Felony).

On September 20, 2023 at approximately 5:30 p.m., an ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2000 Provost Bus on Interstate 80 eastbound near milepost 13 in Henry County. During the traffic stop, numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed. An ISP Canine arrived to assist, which resulted in an alert to the odor of narcotics. During the resulting search, numerous packages of illegal cannabis were located throughout the vehicle. The total approximate weight of the cannabis was 5,231 lb. This seizure is one of the largest in ISP history and has an estimated value of between $6.3 and $14.7 million dollars.

Both subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail. The Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed petitions to detain on each subject, and hearings were held on September 21. The judge released the subjects on pretrial conditions. The investigation continues with the potential for additional charges pending. No further information is available.

