JERSEYVILLE - Two Jerseyville individuals were charged last week with several crimes including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft, and more, according to recent court filings.

Cody Wells, 30, of Jerseyville, and Dawn M. Phillips (also known as Dawn Scoggins, Dawn Day, and Dawn Wells), 43, also of Jerseyville, were both charged with the following: Residential Burglary

Unlawful Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Theft

Criminal Damage to Property

Cody was also individually charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

On April 23, the two “entered into the dwelling place” of a resident on Bull Hollow Road in Fieldon, according to court documents. Both were charged with Class 1 felonies.

Cody and Dawn were also charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, specifically “a red 2012 Hyundai Elantra,” according to court documents. Class 2 felony charges were filed against both for the vehicle offense.

The two were also charged with stealing several items, including but not limited to “a washer and dryer set with an estimated value of $800, a power washer with an estimated value of $300, and miscellaneous household items estimated at $300.” Both were issued Class 3 felony charges.

They were charged with criminal damage to property after they “stripped wiring from the residence,” with the damages totaling more than $500. Both were charged with Class 4 felonies for that offense.

Cody was additionally charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer after “driving a stolen red 2012 Hyundai Elantra … [on] Bull Hollow Road, Fieldon, Jersey County, Illinois.”

After being given a “visual or audible signal by a peace officer, the defendant failed to bring his vehicle to a stop and drove at a rate of speed in excess of 21 miles per hour over the legal speed limit, in an attempt to elude a peace officer.” He was charged with a Class 4 felony.

Both Cody and Dawn’s bail were set at $100,000 each, and their preliminary hearings were set for May 8. More information and updates on Cody’s case can be found here, while more information and updates on Dawn’s case can be found here.

In other Jersey County felony news, David W. Wells, 50, with no listed address, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender within three days of establishing a residence in Jersey County, according to court documents. He was charged with a Class 3 felony and his bail was set at $25,000. More information and updates on his case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

