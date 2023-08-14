Two Charged With Aggravated Battery In Calhoun County
HARDIN - These are reports of two Aggravated Battery cases in Calhoun County.
On August 7th, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in progress on Pleasant Dale Hollow, in Calhoun County, Illinois.
Subsequent to an investigation, Robert L. Jarvis, aged 36, of Kampsville, for the following offense:
Aggravated Battery - Person 60 Years or Older
Jarvis was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.
Sterms Hollow Disturbance
On July 16, 2023, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in progress on Sterns Hollow, in Calhoun County, Illinois.
Subsequent to an investigation, Sydney J. Mulder, aged 50, of Belleville, IL, for the following offense:
Aggravated Battery - Person 60 Years or Older
Criminal Damage to Property
Mulder was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Greene County Jail.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
