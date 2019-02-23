JERSEYVILLE – Two Fieldon men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies following a harrowing incident of alleged domestic violence.

Dennis R. Perkinson, 50, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint following a Feb. 20 call from rural Fieldon. The victim told authorities she was held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape against her will. She was able to escape the residence and seek help. After that call, a high-risk search warrant was executed for the residence.

Upon the execution of that warrant by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office suspected drugs and weapons were recovered, which led to Dray A. Perkinson, 31, being charged with unlawful restraint and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Both men are currently in the custody of the Jersey County Jail pending bond as of late Friday morning.

Anyone finding themselves within an abusive or problematic relationship can find help through the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233.

