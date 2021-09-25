WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells announced the following two individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with Offenses Relating To Motor Vehicle, two counts of Burglary and Possession of Burglary Tools.

The Wood River Police Department took both men into custody at 7 a.m. on September 22, 2021, in the 200 block of South Old St. Louis Road, Wood River. This area has been under surveillance due to recent catalytic converter thefts from vehicles.

Those charged are:

RICKEY R. CARTER

MALE

AGE: 53

11 N. MAIN ST.

WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

DEVAN A. COOK

MALE

AGE: 29

15 FERN

EAST ALTON, ILLINOIS

Chief Wells said Sgt. Josh Timmins, Sgt. Jeremiah. Buerke, and Officer Carl Butler, assisted by Roxana Police Sgt. Dan Jensen were able to apprehend Carter and Cook while they were inside an enclosed area cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle. All the tools necessary to commit their act were found in their possession. The East Alton Police Department also responded to assist in the apprehension.

Carter and Cook were taken to the Wood River City Jail where they were held pending formal charges. Both remain in custody.

The warrant and criminal information were signed by the Honorable Judge J. Heflin. Bond was set at $50,000 for each.

