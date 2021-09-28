ALTON - The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has issued charges in the shooting that occurred Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the general proximity of downtown Alton.

Alton Police began receiving reports just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night that shots had been fired in front of a business in the 200 block of West 3rd Street in Alton.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a gunshot victim had just been transported by a person to an Alton area hospital. That gunshot victim was later transported to a St. Louis area hospital, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Today, the information learned during this investigation was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, who, after reviewing this case, charged the following people:

Wakita L. Lampkin, 43, of the 7500 block of Night Heart Dr., Fort Worth, Texas with:

Aggravated Battery With a Firearm

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Firearm

The Honorable Judge Mengarelli set bail for Wakita Lampkin at $100,000.

Marcus D. Pearson, 37, of the 400 block of Church St., East Alton with:

(2) Counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

The Honorable Judge Mengarelli set bail for Marcus Pearson at $50,000.

The preliminary investigation revealed that this was not a random act of violence.

Since this shooting took place, Detectives with the Alton Police Criminal Investigations Division began investigating and were able to develop leads, conduct interviews, gather evidence and so much more.

Both Wakita Lampkin and Marcus Pearson were detained early Monday morning in the 400 block of Church St., East Alton, by Detectives with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of the East Alton Police Department and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Special Response Team. Both Lampkin and Pearson are currently in custody at the Alton Police Department.

The victim, in this case, continues to recover, Chief Pulido said.

"I would like to thank the surrounding police agencies who assisted the Alton Police Department with this investigation," Alton Chief of Police Marcos Pulido said. "As I have said before when violent crime occurs in Alton, my Officers and Detectives will work diligently to identify the offender(s). I am proud of the work that our Officers and Detectives have done and are still doing."

Chief Pulido said the shooting that occurred on Ridge Street is still being investigated.

