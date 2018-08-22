Two cars crash on Humbert Road, law enforcement, fire officials work to quickly to reopen area
August 22, 2018 10:15 PM August 22, 2018 10:20 PM
ALTON - Two cars crashed Wednesday afternoon after Alton High School students were released in the 4200 block of Humbert Road, across from Ted's Motorcycle World.
Traffic was stalled for a period of time after the accident for cleanup. No one appeared to be transported to the hospital from the accident.
Law enforcement and fire officials worked quickly to clean the busy area and reopen the road.