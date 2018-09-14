EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s Cooper Nolan had a pair of goals for the Tigers in their key 3-1 Southwestern Conference boys soccer win over Collinsville Tuesday night at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers had fallen behind the Kahoks on a goal in the fourth minute of the match and went into the halftime break trailing 1-0; Nolan evened things out not long after the start of the second half when he scored his first goal in the 42nd minute.

“Jakob Doyle played a perfect ball right to my foot and I finished it with the inside of my foot,” Nolan said of the tying goal; Nolan one-timed the feed into the back of the net. “(Bryce) Glisson hit a hard shot off the goalie and I just finished it up,” Nolan said of his second goal in the 67th minute, not long after Ethan Miracle put the Tigers on top; Glisson’s shot had rebounded off Collinsville goalkeeper Tate Wyatt and Nolan was right there to put away the rebound.

Nolan knew Tuesday’s match was not going to be an easy assignment, especially against the Kahoks. “It’s not going to be easy,” Nolan said of the match. “Every year, it’s going to be hard; we just wanted to win.”

Nolan took up the game when he was six years of age, but began playing on select teams when he was nine; being a part of the Edwardsville program has been a big part of his life since coming to EHS two years ago. “It’s huge,” Nolan, a junior, said. “Fans, teammates, coaches – everything.”

