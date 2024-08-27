BETHALTO/CASEYVILLE — Earlier this year, a resident of Bethalto fell victim to a sophisticated online scam, losing nearly $93,000. In a calculated move, the perpetrators sent an individual to the victim's home under false pretenses to secure some of the funds, which were subsequently converted into cryptocurrencies to conceal the illicit gains.

Upon receiving the complaint, officers from the Bethalto Police Department swiftly gathered and preserved critical digital evidence. Recognizing the complexity of the case, they enlisted the help of a sergeant from the Caseyville Police Department, who has extensive training in cryptocurrency fraud and scams.

Together, the Caseyville sergeant and two sergeants from the Bethalto Police Department collaborated to trace the stolen funds, secure the cryptocurrency wallets where the funds were held, and seize the contents. The team worked closely with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain the necessary search and forfeiture warrants to legally recover the funds.

Through a thorough and determined investigation, the stolen funds were successfully secured and returned to the victim. The dedication and persistence of the three Sergeants involved were instrumental in the recovery of the stolen money.

The investigation remains ongoing as the team continues to identify and locate the individuals responsible for the scheme, who are believed to be targeting other unsuspecting citizens.

The Bethalto Police Department recognized and commended the three sergeants, as well as the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, for their hard work and commitment.

“We commend Bethalto PD’s aggressive actions here and will always stand ready to assist our local law enforcement’s efforts at combatting online scams and frauds,” said Tom Haine, Madison County State’s Attorney. “This is also another opportunity to get the word out to everyone: online financial scams are growing in complexity and audacity. Be extremely cautious. Do not make sudden decisions, and do not transfer funds or personal information, especially via cryptocurrency, until you have verified with trusted advisers and family members that all is well. When in doubt, call your local police department.”

