ALTON - Two Alton-area girls have shown true compassion to Texas flooding victims and pets with a recent lemonade stand fundraiser.

Kynlie Muscarella, of Godfrey, and Luca Vanallman, of Alton, both Lewis and Clark Elementary students in Alton, and 6 years old, conducted the lemonade stand event.

First graders, Kynlie and Luca, had a grape juice, lemonade and cookie sale to raise money for Texas animals in need due to the hurricane.

Love A Golden Rescue organization, of which Ruby and Joe Blair (grandparents of Kynlie) are part, collected kennels/crates, and several animal necessities. Love A Golden is a rescue organization based in St. Louis, Missouri. The organization strives to find the best available home for each individual Golden in their program with a goal is finding the Golden’s “forever home.”

The grandparents are also helping several other organizations with their collection.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jackie Harris, Luca's grandma, and Ruby Blair, helped organize and supervise the girls during their one hour sale on Tuesday, Aug. 29, where they raised $351.

“I don’t even know if I have words on how amazing it was what the girls did for the animals in Texas,” Danielle Tilton, Kynlie’s mom, said. “The two girls have been friends forever. Their grandparents live across the street from one in another near Haskell Park in Alton and are also friends. Luca’s mom, Molly Harris, did something similar during the Flood of 1993. She was right at Luca’s age of six when she did that.”

“I know their grandparents were there and several friends and family stopped by to donate money. I am sure the girls were a little nervous, but they had such a great outcome. Their grandparents and lot of people who stopped by were just amazed and so proud of the girls for doing that.”

Tilton is of the belief that even small things like a lemonade stand for charity can make a big difference in not only the recipient’s but the participant’s lives.

“This was a great life lesson for them to help others in need,” Tilton said. “Whenever they can make a difference with small things like a lemonade stand, it is a big deal.”

Anyone who still wishes to contribute can contact General Grant Antique & Decor Mall at (314) 843-3535.

More like this: