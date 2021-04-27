GRANITE CITY - Two were taken into custody around noontime Tuesday by Granite City Police after a high-speed chase that appeared to begin in Pontoon Beach.

The chase went into Madison and Venice and then to Granite City. Multiple law enforcement were involved from Granite City Police, Pontoon Beach, Madison County Sheriff's Office and also apparently Madison and Venice Police. The vehicle crashed on Idaho Avenue in Granite City. Pontoon Beach and Granite City Police took the two suspects into custody.

The vehicle involved in the chase was a Honda SUV. Multiple tires on the vehicle were down to the rim after being hit with spike strips set out by law enforcement.

Pontoon Beach Police initiated the chase because of the stolen car report, then ultimately was joined by other law enforcement.

“We found the car on Illinois Route 162 and pursued it and went down 203 into Madison and Third Street through Brooklyn and back up through Madison and Granite City and hit the vehicle spike strips,” Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic said. “Granite City took possession of the car and driver. We will have aggravated fleeing charges and Granite also will have charges.”

Deputy Chief Nick Novacich said Granite City Police assisted the Pontoon Beach Police Department in the pursuit and helped out with the apprehension.



