58TH ANNUAL WILLIAM “RED” SCHMITT HOLIDAY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

KNIGHTS FINISH 16TH, REDBIRDS 18TH IN GRANITE TOURNAMENT:

GRANITE CITY - Two Alton wrestlers placed in the top five Saturday in the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament.

Garrett Simms, 19-6 placed fifth for Alton at 126 pounds and scored 29.0 team points. Alton’s Kyle Hughes, 19-2, was second at 285 pounds and scored 46.5 team points.

Triad was the best local team finisher in the 58th annual William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament, which concluded on Saturday in Granite City’s Memorial Gym,

The Knights finished in 16th place with 135.5 points, while Alton finished 18th at 118.5. Collinsville was 20th with 98 points, and the host Warriors finished last at 32 points.

Marmion Military Academy in Aurora won the tournament with a score of 405 points, while CBC of St Louis was runner-up at 326,5 points. Christian Brothers of Memphis was third at 324.5. Huntley came in fourth with 306 p.m., and Neosho, Mo rounded out the top five with a score of 302.5.

“As far as Kyle was concerned he had a great tournament,” Coach Eric Roberson said. “He just couldn’t get any offense going in the championship match. Garrett Simms came back strong and placed fifth. We are about where I thought we would be team-wise, I think its important for our kids to be exposed to this level of competition. The competed tough and just need to stay mentally strong and realize this is probably one of the tougher tournaments they will see.”

Other Alton results:

Deontae Forest, 7-14, was 20th at 106 pounds and scored 4.0 team points.

Khaila Hughes, 3-14, was 23rd at 138 pounds and scored 2.0 team points.

Lucas Tankersley, 6-15, was 19th with 145 pounds and scored 2.0 team points.

Pierre Evans, 17-8, was 75h at 152 pounds and scored 22.0 team points.

Zak Wilson, 5-13, was 23rd at 170 pounds.

Lawson Bruce, 11-12, was 17th at 160 pounds and scored 5.0 team points.

Joab Tobin, 6-14, was 16th at 182 pounds and scored 6.0 team points.

Jewel Pedrero, 1-15, was 20th at 195 pounds and scored 2.0 team points.

