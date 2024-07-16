JERSEY COUNTY — An elderly couple from Alton lost their lives in a flash-flooding incident between Beltrees Road and near Fessler Road in Jersey County on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Jersey County Sheriff Nick Manns said.

The woman was discovered inside the submerged vehicle, while the man's body was located approximately a quarter-mile away along Piasa Creek, Manns said. The names of the victims will not be released until Wednesday.

A man who reported the incident was rescued in the area from the top of his vehicle when authorities arrived at the scene.

Sheriff Manns commended the efforts of multiple agencies involved in the rescue operation, including the Illinois Conservation Police, Illinois State Police, Godfrey Fire Protection District, QEM, and the Jerseyville Police.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family for their loss and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers as they move forward," Manns said.

