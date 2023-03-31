ALTON - An Alton Police officer was injured in an accident that occurred at 9:44 p.m. on March 30, 2023, on College Avenue near the intersection with Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Alton Police Officers and Alton Fire Department members responded and were actively engaged in their respective duties at the scene of the accident.

At approximately 10:05 p.m., while completing the accident investigation, one of the officers returned to his police vehicle and was sitting inside when a vehicle struck the police vehicle from behind. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the officer was injured and taken to a local hospital via ambulance for medical treatment. The injured officer has since been treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He continues to recover at this time.

The driver that struck the police vehicle was suspected of driving under the influence, Chief Ford said. The driver was taken into custody and brought to the Alton Police Department Jail where he remains.

"I thank everyone for their concern and messages checking in on the officer," Ford said. "It is nice to see/feel that level of compassion from the community for our officers. Thanking God a little extra this morning that the officer’s injuries were not more serious."

