ALTON - Two Alton Police officers were honored by the city last Wednesday for their nvolvement in life-saving measures over the last year.

Officers Zachary Dellamano and Ryan Parker were given life-saver ribbons through the department for their actions, but on Wednesday they were honored again by the City of Alton. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons - who has such a ribbon himself - said as few as 10 officers in the department have that honorary distinction.

Dellamano was given the award following his response at the Riverside Saloon on May 13, 2017, where a man had been shot in the neck. Simmons said Dellamano administered CPR to the victim while still assisting his fellow officers in the investigation.

"It could have been worked as a murder, but we worked it as an attempted murder solely because of his efforts," Simmons said of Dellamano.

Simmons said the victim would have certainly perished if not for Dellamano's immediate efforts on the scene.

Parker was recognized after attempting to rescue a motorist, who crashed into a cement pillar by the KFC/Taco Bell immediately across the Clark Bridge. Simmons said the motorist was speeding and driving recklessly before crashing, and Parker rushed to the scene to find the vehicle on fire.

Once he realized the motorist and a young passenger were trapped, Parker attempted to rescue them. When he badly burnt his hand trying to rescue them, he retrieved a fire extinguisher from his patrol car and spent it attempting to put out the fire.

Workers from the KFC/Taco Bell brought Parker their extinguisher, and he spent that as well in an attempt to stop the fire, which Simmons said was causing small explosions and sparks as it engulfed the car.

"The car was in flames, popping and exploding, but he still stood next to the car and put out the flames," he said.

The driver of that vehicle died of his injuries, but the passenger survived and is still recovering at a burn ward in Cincinnati.

