BYRON, Ill. - Two Alton Middle School wrestlers competed in the Girls Folkstyle State Championships over the weekend.

Calli Hickman

Calli Hickman (44-10 record) and Kaylyn Lewis (19-14 record) both finished up in the top 10 in their age division for quickest match wins. The tournament consisted of over 100 teams.

Hickman lost in the quarterfinals but won her last three matches with her quickest pin coming in the consolation semifinals at just 28 seconds. She won in 41 seconds in the 3rd place match.

Lewis won her quarterfinal in just 40 seconds before losing in the semifinal. She won the consolation semifinals in a blistering 14 seconds and again in the 3rd place match in 39 seconds.

Both girls took home a third-place finish and have bright futures in the Alton wrestling program.

