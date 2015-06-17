Timothy L. Cook, 18, of Alton, and Nekemar K. Pearson, 19, of Alton, were charged in Madison County Circuit Court on Tuesday, June 16, with felony charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, and two felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, in connection with two separate incidents.

Pearson is actively being sought by law enforcement in regard to the investigation. On Friday, June 12, 2015, at approximately 11:22 p.m., three individuals were confronted by a group of subjects in the 2200 block of Pontoon Road, Granite City. The victims told Granite City Officers that two of the suspects were armed with handguns and that at least one of two armed suspects began shooting at them without warning.

The victims were not struck, but at least two vehicles were damaged by gunfire. The suspects fled the scene shortly after shooting at the victims and were unable to be located. Granite City Officers were advised that the suspects were possibly from the Alton area, and that one of them goes by the nickname of “Johnny Blaze.”

On Saturday, June 13, 2015, at approximately 12:08 a.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired at 306 St. Charles, Godfrey. The responding deputies determined there was a house party taking place at the home and that multiple subjects were on foot in the area when they arrived. Deputies were told that a group of subjects attending the party got into an argument with at least two other subjects at the party and shots were fired. Deputies were able to identify the subjects armed with the firearms as Nekemar K. Pearson (a.k.a. “Johnny Blaze”) and Timothy L. Cook.

While still at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office received notice that a 23-year-old Alton man was being treated at Saint Anthony’s Health Center for a single gunshot wound to his arm. Investigators met with the man, who confirmed he was shot while at the party. The man told investigators that shortly after arriving at the party, he was approached by Nekemar Pearson, who told him that he was going to kill him. Shortly after this statement was made the victim heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital by a friend who was in attendance with him at the party.

Investigators developed information and evidence during the investigation that Nekemar Pearson and Timothy Cook were both responsible for discharging firearms during the disturbance in Godfrey. Timothy Cook met with investigators Monday, June 15, 2015, and was taken into custody pending a formal presentation of facts to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Investigators from the Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked together in developing facts linking Pearson and Cook to both incidents. The investigations are ongoing and anyone having information related to the whereabouts of Pearson, or either incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

618-692-0871 (Investigative Division)

618-692-4433 (Dispatch Center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

The warrants and criminal information were issued by the Honorable Judge Kyle A. Napp, who set each defendant's bond at $200,000.00.

