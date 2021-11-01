ALTON - Alton Police worked a traffic crash involving injuries at 4:26 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in the area of Homer Adams Parkway and Alton Square Drive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black pickup truck was traveling westbound on Homer Adams Parkway at Alton Square Mall Drive, with a green light. A maroon Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on Alton Square Mall Drive at Homer Adams Parkway, entering the intersection with a red light.

As both vehicles entered this intersection, the front end of the pickup truck collided with the driver's side area of the maroon Toyota. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage. The two occupants of the maroon Toyota had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Alton Fire Department and later airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital.

This crash is being investigated by the Alton Police Department Traffic Division and the Metro East Crash Assistance Team (MECAT).

At this time, the two occupants of the Toyota are in stable condition.

This investigation is still ongoing.

