CHICAGO – A life-changing Powerball jackpot of $730 million was won by a lottery player in Maryland, and five Illinois Lottery players will also be celebrating after cashing in their own top tier Powerball prizes in Wednesday night’s draw.

Two separate tickets won prizes of $1 million, two tickets won prizes of $150,000, and one ticket won a prize of $50,000.

The Illinois Lottery is urging all players who purchased a ticket at one of these stores to sign their name on the back of the ticket and visit IllinoisLottery.com to check the results and find more information on how to claim a prize.

Illinois is full of winners - and including last night’s Powerball daw - there have now been five new millionaires created in Illinois in the past two weeks. There will be some excited families across the state of Illinois thinking about what to do with their windfall.

With the Mega Millions jackpot at an estimated $970 million, Illinois Lottery players still have a chance to get in on the jackpot jam. This is the second largest prize in Mega Millions game history.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, January 22, at 10 P.M. (CT).

When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures.

Illinois Lottery players can also purchase draw-based game tickets online via IllinoisLottery.com and the Illinois Lottery app.

