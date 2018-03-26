RIVERBEND - Twisted Rodz Car Club held their annual River Road Run and Benefit Sunday afternoon to raise money for suicide prevention efforts.

Ben Schaefer, President of Twisted Rodz, told Riverbender.com that the issue of suicide prevention is one that hits close to home with the club.

“It’s amazing that you can look past some of the obvious signs that someone is suffering from such a high level of depression which brings them to that stage,” Schaefer said. “There’s just not enough help out there for kids with depression."

“In our opinion, there’s just not enough options, so we’re just trying to help change the game a little bit,” he added.

The cruise started at Northern Tool and Equipment in Arnold Missouri, went to Shady Jack’s Saloon to make a stop for some food, made its way to Route 3 towards Alton, went up the River Road stopping at the Piasa Park and ended at The Loading Dock in Grafton for an auction.