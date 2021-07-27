ALTON – Conductor Jennifer Shenberger will take the podium in WEEK 8 of the Alton Municipal Band’s season of Concerts in the Park for two memorable evenings of storytelling and musical collaboration. Designed for young audiences, this concert will connect children with the most recognized arrangements written for some of their favorite motion picture and video game soundtracks, including selections from Walt Disney, Captain America, Pixar, Mister Rogers, Bluey, Star Wars, Toy Story, Nintendo, and The Avengers. The program this week will feature two special guests.

STL TV/Radio personality Heidi Glaus will narrate the playful story “Peter and the Wolf” on Thursday, July 29th 8 p.m. at Riverview Park. Performing Sergei Prokofiev’s music, the Alton Municipal Band will take the audience through an amazing adventure, including special sound effects, as Peter and his friends outwit a mighty wolf. Special guest Heidi Glaus debuted her radio show “The Heidi Glaus Show with Josh Gilbert” on The Big 550 KTRS after a short, but educational run with radio legend Guy Phillips. She started working at KSDK in 1996 as an intern, then transitioned into working as a production assistant before finally landing a job as a reporter and eventually host of “Show Me St. Louis.” Heidi spent 22 years at the station earning multiple Mid-America Emmy awards for her work as a host and storyteller. You can hear her on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. She is originally from New Madrid, Missouri and attended Williams Woods University where she played softball and basketball.

Clarinetist Sophie Browning will return to Haskell Park on Sunday, August 1st 7 p.m. after being rained out earlier in the concert season to perform the “Concertino” by M.C. v. Weber, Op. 26 arranged by M. L. Lake with the Alton Municipal Band. Browning is a music educator from St. Louis, MO, an avid chamber musician performing frequently with the Nabla Trio, Gateway to the West Wind Quintet, and the Skware clarinet quartet. The daily weather forecast shows no rain for Sunday, so we are optimistic.

Members of the Alton Symphony Orchestra will also be on hand to coordinate and lead the children’s parade around the park. All participants will receive a McDonald’s coupon. Board Vice Chairman and Kiddie March Coordinator Adam Rodgers will be looking for another emerging young leader among those in attendance to step up to the podium and take the baton. Be sure to let him know if you have someone who wants to lead the band. FUN, FREE, come dressed as your favorite super-hero or wear a favorite movie t-shirt. Hang out at the park and enjoy listening to some of the best music around.

The 131st season of Concerts in the Park runs through August 8, 2021. WEEK 9 completes the season and is themed SO LONG, FAREWELL featuring Robyn Brandon, a wonderfully talented area vocalist. It is during this last week that the hard work of all members, board members and supporters is recognized, and the band honors those that have passed with the traditional playing of Auld Lang Syne.

"We thank the City of Alton, Illinois for their unwavering support for the Alton Municipal Band," said Julie McPike. "The city’s continuing support for these FREE outdoor concerts is a wonderful tradition dating back to 1891. The band welcomes and encourages the community to visit the parks for some quality outdoor time together with family and friends. The large footpad of parks allows for space to spread out with lawn chairs and enjoy listening to some of the best music around. Anyone interested in donating to further support expanded ensemble performances and concert activities in other parks and venues can send a check to City Hall payable to the Alton Municipal Band Special Fund or make donations on-line through the Alton city website at www.cityofaltonil.com.

Join our Friends of Alton Municipal Band group on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest happenings, and feel free to share your memories, pictures, and best band moments. Auditions for musicians interested in playing the Alton Municipal Band start this fall.

