SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Monday that $7 million in local infrastructure funding will be distributed to local governments as part of the Rebuild Illinois program, and State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) announced that the city of Carlinville and Troy both will significant funding.

IDOT will be providing $94,000 in funds to the city of Carlinville for work on Shipman Road, located at Shipman Road Illinois 108 Loveless Parkway, and to the city of Troy $112,000 for work on Illinois Route 162 to Bouse Road.

“Truck drivers have so much to consider like truck size, weight and type of cargo they are carrying,” said Turner. “It’s important to recognize not all vehicles are able to travel the same routes to get to their destination safely and on time. Creating a designated truck route in these communities will help manage traffic and provide an overall safer driving experience for everyone.”

This grant is made possible through IDOT’s Truck Access Route Program, which allows counties, municipalities and townships to apply for assistance in upgrading roads to accommodate 80,000-pound trucks and become designated truck routes.

“This funding will also boost jobs, which we so desperately need right now,” Turner said. “I am proud of the work being done to ensure our community has the necessary resources to grow while improving road safety for residents.”

The full statewide funding is listed in the charts below:

