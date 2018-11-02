COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces daytime lane restrictions may be encountered along the southbound and northbound lanes of Illinois Route 159/Plum Street, south of Governor's Parkway in Edwardsville, Illinois. These lane restrictions will be in place from November 6, 2018, to December 31, 2018. These restrictions are required for turn lane and intersection improvements. Work is being completed by Keller Construction for the Ironworks Development.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

