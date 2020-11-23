ALTON - Deliverance Temple, Lamay's Catering and Monteworld have a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway planned for 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, in front of the old Riverbend Billiards Building at 909 E. Broadway in Alton.

Rev. Jason Harrison said the turkeys will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"We are giving away 125 smoked turkeys and baskets with sides needed to make full dinner," Rev. Harrison said. "In addition, we are delivering food plates. This will include but not limited to turkey, macaroni and cheese, dressing, yams, and dessert. If you want a turkey and basket just show up and we will load your car."

Also, Travis Smith with Kingdom Kutz will be handing out free haircut vouchers.

If you want a delivery call Shenika @618-960-8806 and they will schedule delivery.

