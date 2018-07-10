EDWARDSVILLE – The Civic Memorial football team were only one of six teams who participated in the first evening of seven-on-seven passing scrimmages at the Edwardsville Sports Complex on Monday night. And got off to a great start in their preparations for the 2018 season ahead.

“I thought we did a pretty good job,” said Eagles coach Mike Parmentier. “Obviously, we’re playing some really good competition when we’re seeing Cahokia, Highland and Gateway (STEM) out of St. Louis. We had a lot of young kids playing tonight, which is a plus for us. I think we had two or three seniors tops, so everybody else was a junior or sophomore. We even had two freshmen playing, so I thought our younger guys did really well.

“We learned a lot,” Parmentier continued. “Hopefully, if we make a mistake, we won’t make the same mistake twice; it’s a big thing. But the big thing is, obviously, learned our pass routes, and then learn our coverages, and all those different types of things. That’s the main basis of this. I know the kids get excited with wins and losses, but you know, seven-on-seven is seven-on-seven. It doesn’t mean what you’re going to be in the season to me.”

Article continues after sponsor message

And a definite plus is that the Eagle players are having fun with the seven-on-sevens.

“Yeah, and that’s a definite plus, obviously, when we’ve got guys who are enjoying football,” Parmentier said. “They want to come back out, they want to play every night if they can. It’s just good competition to kind of see who’s going to go after the ball, who’s going to get after it, who’s going to feel sorry for themselves, and who’s going to rebound. It’s just a great night, Edwardsville’s very gracious to have us here, and we’re very thankful to them.”

Parmentier singled out two players – quarterback Noah Turbyfill and running back Alex Glover – as standouts for his team.

“I thought our quarterback, Noah Turbyfill, did a really nice job,” Parmentier said. “And once he settled down, we played some really quick defenses. The week of July 1, we were off, and the last week of June, we didn’t do a whole lot, so we came out a little rusty, but I thought he heated it up late in the first game, and I thought he played really well. Alex Glover, I thought, did a really good job for us.”

The scrimmages continue next Monday night at the Edwardsville Sports Complex, with a start time of 7 p.m.

More like this: