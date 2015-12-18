ALTON – The Firehouse Bar is hosting “Tunes for Toys,” a charity show featuring Rising Tides, this Sunday, Dec. 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Attendees may bring an unwrapped gift to donate and receive a free draft beer on the house. The toys collected at the show will be donated to the Oasis Women’s Center, Toys for Tots Foundation and area families.

Rising Tides is a two-man acoustic band that formed in 2014. Local musicians Caleb Lewis and Sam Cox have been playing together for roughly 10 years in several different bands and have practicing in basements since their high school years.

“I wanted to incorporate food drinks and music to raise appeal to the community,” said Lewis. “Oasis Women’s Center will be getting the majority of our donations. Oasis is a local domestic abuse center for women and they are in need, so donating to the cause seemed fitting.”

Lewis and Cox have a passion for music and try any avenue they can to share their tunes. This year, the two are using their talents to give back to the community during the holiday season.

“We are lucky to have found a good place to support and everything is kind of figuring itself out,” said Lewis. “We are hoping for a big turnout so we can give to other charities as well.”

The Tunes for Toys event will accept new unwrapped toys only, used toys will not be accepted. Firehouse Bar is located at 314 State St. in Downtown Alton. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/rocktotheRisingTides.

