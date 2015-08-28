St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sam Tuivailala’s fastball has been clocked at 100mph, but the reliever is still looking to increase his velocity–on his cutter.

“The other night he threw two of them at 90 and a couple at 89, so it’s getting up there a couple clicks,” shared Memphis pitching coach Bryan Eversgerd. “When he was throwing his cutter, he was kind of trying to shape it a little bit too much early. It was getting kind of big on him, getting sweepy. We recently got that straightened out and this last week or so, he’s really thrown some good ones.”

Tuivailala was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday to their active roster, taking the spot of Trevor Rosenthal–who was placed on the 3-day paternity list to welcome the birth of his second daughter.

“He’s just got to throw it and trust it–get the grip and throw the thing,” continued Eversgerd on Tuivailala’s work on the cutter. “He’s done that the last week or so and it’s really improved. Sometimes from the mound, he doesn’t see the movement so he thinks it’s not doing anything–I said the hitters will tell ya if it’s working or not. He’s gotten some swing and misses with it here lately and I think he’s starting to figure it out, which is great.”

At Memphis, Tuivailala was 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA and 16 saves in 39 games, 41.0 innings pitched. He had allowed just two runs in his last 10 games (12.1 IP) with 15 Ks and 7 BBs.

COONEY REJOINING MEMPHIS

–Pitcher Tim Cooney was expected to join Memphis in Reno later in the day and throw a side session. “It was an unfortunate setback for him,” said Eversgerd of the appendicitis that put the lefty on the shelf the last few weeks. “I think he’s feeling really good right now so that’s a good sign.”

Cooney struck out 29 batters in 31.1 innings this season with the Cardinals and is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts with Memphis.

Listen to the full conversation with Bryan Eversgerd, who also provides an update on Marco Gonzales, Mitch Harris, Tyler Lyons, and Miguel Socolovich and how they could fit into the mix for September call-ups… http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/082815-3BSS.mp3

photo credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports