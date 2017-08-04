The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that pitcher Sam Tuivailala has been recalled and will be with the team as they open their series in Cincinnati tonight.

This will be the fifth stint this season for Tuivailala with St. Louis. He has appeared in 18 games (21.0 IP) and is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA, with 13 of his 18 outings scoreless.

At Memphis, Tuivailala was 1-0 with a 1.27 ERA in 18 games and allowed three earned runs in his 21.1 innings pitched to go with three walks and 21 strikeouts. He currently is in the midst of an eight game, 10.0 inning scoreless streak.

In the corresponding roster move, pitcher Luke Weaver was optioned to Memphis (AAA).

Making his second start of the season for the Cardinals this past Wednesday, Weaver picked up the win after he allowed two runs in 6.1 innings in the 5-4 victory over the Brewers.

