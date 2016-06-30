St. Louis Cardinals prospect Sam Tuivailala has been selected to represent the Pacific Coast League against the International League in the 2016 Triple A All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 13th.

The closer for Memphis (AAA), Tuivailala is tied for fourth in the PCL with 12 saves and ranks second in the league with a 13.6 K/9 IP ratio. In his last outing, he entered a no outs, bases loaded situation and struck out the side without allowing a run to cross the plate.

Article continues after sponsor message

Overall, Tuivailala has made 28 appearances and has struck out 47 batters while walking 15 in his 31.0 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

This is the second All-Star honor for the right-hander, but he was unable to appear in the 2015 game as he was recalled to St. Louis.

photo credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports