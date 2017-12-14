BELLEVILLE – Edwardsville junior Jaylon Tuggle made a big contribution to his team's cause in a 54-38 Tiger win over Belleville East on the road Nov. 5, scoring eight points in the win, and he has continued to make contributions in two additional contests.

“It was very tough out there,” Tuggle said. “Great defense from Belleville East; that (press the Tigers employed) changed the whole complexion of the game.”

There are many factors that make the Tigers a good team, Tuggle feels. “Jack (Marinko) is a very good shooter,” Tuggle said. “I think we're very balanced in our big men. My role is to play good defense and knock down the threes when I'm open.

“It was a great win for the team.”

In the Tigers’ Dec. 8 45-42 win over Collinsville, Tuggle did not score but had five rebounds; in Tuesday’s 71-35 win over Gateway STEM of St. Louis, Tuggle pulled down two rebounds on the evening.

