WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Staunton 1, Athens 0 Breese Mater Dei 2, Centralia 0 Mascoutah 6, Columbia 2 GIRLS GOLF Marquette Catholic 154, Triad 172, Roxana 222 GIRLS TENNIS St. Joseph's Academy 9, Edwardsville 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL East St. Louis 21-20-15, Red Bud 12-22-10 East St. Louis 13-21-16, Steeleville 21-7-14 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals 5-2, Cincinnati Reds 4-12 TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Trenton Wesclin 8, Roxana 1 Civic Memorial 10, Metro-East Lutheran 1 Raymond Lincolnwood 4, Staunton 0 Triad 7, Father McGivney Catholic 0 Granite City 7, St. Louis Medicine and Bioscience 0 Belleville East 7, Alton 0 Edwardsville 2, Collinsville 1 O'Fallon 6, Belleville West 0 Carlinville 7, Litchfield 0 Heritage Classical Christian 7, Mississippi Valley Christian 0 BOYS GOLF SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER TEAM STANDINGS O'Fallon --- 299 Edwardsville --- 306 Belleville West --- 335 Alton --- 340 Belleville East --- 346 Collinsville --- 351 REGULAR SEASON Mascoutah 167, Triad 190 Waterloo Gibault Catholic 185, Valmeyer 229, Metro-East Lutheran 232 BOYS CROSS COUNTRY CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET AT LOVELESS PARK FINAL TEAM STANDINGS Rochester --- 32 Lincoln --- 54 Pana --- 94 Litchfield --- 102 Jersey --- 125 Carlinville --- 137 Auburn --- 173 Greenville --- 208 Staunton --- 215 GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET AT LOVELESS PARK FINAL TEAM STANDINGS Rochester --- 44 Marquette Catholic --- 68 Gillespie --- 82 Jersey --- 104 Carlinville --- 107 Hillsboro --- 147 Auburn --- 149 GIRLS GOLF SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND AT FAR OAKS GOLF CLUB, CASEYVILLE TEAM STANDINGS O'Fallon --- 296 Edwardsville --- 310 Collinsville --- 370 Belleville East --- 370 Alton --- 371 Belleville West --- 385 REGULAR SEASON Father McGivney Catholic 192, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 239, Dupo 243 Waterloo 155, Triad 177, Mascoutah 178, Freeburg 225 Marquette Catholic 180, Jersey 201, Civic Memorial 223, Roxana 239, Hillsboro 249 GIRLS TENNIS Jersey 9, Alton 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL East St. Louis 21-24, Chester 19-22 Civic Memorial 25-25, Columbia 20-19 Edwardsville 25-25, O'Fallon 13-20 Belleville East 25-25, Alton 11-15 Marquette Catholic 25-25, Litchfield 10-19 East Alton-Wood River 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 23-15 East St. Louis 21-22-16, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 23-20-14 Legacy Classical Christian 25-25-25, Mississippi Valley Christian 16-16-12 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds --- postponed, rain. Will be played Sept. 1 as part of a split doubleheader.