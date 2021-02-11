WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SNOW, ICE PLAYS HAVOC WITH SCHEDULE, MANY GAMES, MEETS POSTPONED: The snowy and icy weather played havoc with the local sporting schedule, with many games and meets being postponed. The list of games that were called off:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East St. Louis at Alton

Edwardsville at O'Fallon

BOWLING

Belleville East at Alton

O'Fallon at Edwardsville

In the games that were played on Tuesday and Wednesday:

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GILLESPIE 45, HARDIN CALHOUN 34: Calhoun rallied to take the lead at the end of the third quarter, but Gillespie rallied back in the fourth to gain the win at home.

The Miners led after one quarter 13-6, but the Warriors came back in the second, trailing 18-15 at halftime, then took a 26-25 lead after three, but Gillespie outscored Calhoun 17-8 in the final quarter for the win.

Colleen Schumann led the Warriors with 10 points, while Ella Sievers, Jaelyn Hill and Emily Clowers all had six points, Elly Pohlman had four points, and Maddie Buchanan had two points.

Calhoun drops to 1-1 on the season.



CARLINVILLE 44, NORTH GREENE 38

Carlinville defeated North Greene's girls basketball team 44-38 at White Hall on Wednesday night.

Carlinville's Jill Statten had 17 points and Gracie Reels added 12.

Cami Hurt and Jenna Barnard led North Greene with 15 and 13 points, Hailey Thompson had 5 points and Taylor Gilmore 3 points.

Carlinville’s girls JV team beat North Greene 36-8. Karley Moore had 4 points for North Greene, while Maddison Osborne and Rhiannon Hazelwonder added 2 points each.

TRIAD 49, GRANITE CITY 11: Triad led all the way through in defeating Granite City in both teams' season opener at Rich Mason Gym.

The Knights held leads of 13-4, 25-8 and 46-9 at the end of the first three quarters, then outscored the Warriors 3-2 to get the opening win.

Alyssa Powell led Triad with 11 points, while Sami Hartoin had eight points, Chelsie Anderson, Reagan Chigas, and Ella Manso all had six points, Avery Bohnenstiehl scored five points, and both Sydney Hartoin and Brooke Holcomb had two points each.

The Knights starts off 1-0, while Granite is 0-1.

ROXANA 51, GIBAULT 48

Roxana's varsity girls basketball team defeated Gibault 51-48 on Wednesday, while the Roxana JV won 36-26.

East Alton defeated Roxana's eighth-grade volleyball team 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, and the seventh-grade Roxana team won 25-13, 25-12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 49, STAUNTON 37: Bunker Hill started off with a slight lead, and built it up throughout in gaining their first win of the season over Staunton at Hlafka Hall.

The Minutemen led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, 23-17 at halftime and 39-26 after three quarters, with the Bulldogs winning the fourth quarter 11-10, but it was Bunker Hill going on for the victory.

Jacob Futrell led Staunton with 15 points, while Caden Silvester had 12 points, Frank Goss had four points and Sam Best had two.

The Minutemen are now 1-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 0-2.

GRANITE CITY 53, TRIAD 44: Mark Yarborough led Granite with 16 points as the Warriors and Triad opened their seasons at Granite City Memorial Gym.

Marcus Pepper added 10 points for Granite on the night, while Damon Smith had eight points, Maurion Baker scored seven points and both Marc-Kell Campbell and Victor McGill had six points each.

The Warriors are 1-0 to open the season, while the Knights are 0-1.

SPRINGFIELD 61, JERSEY 45: Springfield High took an early lead and didn't look back in getting the win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

The Senators led all the way through, leading 14-6 after one quarter, 30-21 at halftime, and 46-32 after three quarters, outscoring the Panthers 15-13 in the final period to get the win.

Shane Miller led Springfield with 26 points, while Bennie Slater added 15 points, both Mitchell Logan and Dalen Banks had six points each, and Griffin Burk, Jeffrey Elms, Brandenn Robinson and Peyton Webster all had two points apiece.

Ian Sullivan was the only Jersey player in double figures with 11 points, while Edward Roberts had eight points, Sam Lamer chipped in seven points, Andrew Kribs had six points, C.J. Brunaugh scored four points, Drake Goetten had three points, and Logan Meisner, Logan Schultz and Cole Spender all had two points.

The Senators opened their season 1-0, while the Panthers are 2-1.

CARLINVILLE 60, NORTH GREENE 59

Carlinville defeated North Greene's boys 60-59 in a nailbiter on Wednesday night.

North Greene's scoring was as follows: Wilson 19, Ballard 14, Suttles 10, Gaige 6, Nichols 5, Mitchell 3, Roberts 2.

The North Greene JV Squad won 38-33 with this as scoring: Scott 11, Roberts 7, McMillen 7, Eilers 6, Tepen 4, Hinsey 3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

ROXANA 51, HIGHLAND 42: Gavin Huffman's 21 points led three Roxana players in double figures as the Shells bounced back from from a pair of tough losses to defeat Highland at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Roxana led from wire-to-wire, posting quarter scores of 12-8, 26-23 and 37-33, and outscored the Bulldogs 14-9 in the final term to gain the win.

Besides Huffman, Andrew Beckman had 15 points, Parris White added 10 points, Braeden Wells had four points, and Austin Martin had a single point. Brenden Gelly led Highland with 15 points.

The Shells are now 2-2 on the year, while Highland started their campaign 0-1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 77, BRUSSELS 21: Piasa Southwestern hit on 11 threes from six different players as the Piasa Birds won at home over Brussels.

Southwestern led at every turn, holding advantages of 29-7, 46-14 and 64-19 at the end of the first three quarters, then outscored the Raiders 12-2 in the final quarter to take the win.

Hannah Nixon led Southwestern with 15 points, while both Addie Green and Josie Bouillon had 10 points each, Haley Rogers had nine points, and Korrie Hopkins had eight points.

The Birds are now 1-1, while Brussels falls to 0-2.

BOWLING

The Jersey varsity girls bowling team logged its first victory of the year Tuesday afternoon with a 2018 to 1829 win over Roxana. The girls were led by Sammie Malley - 516 series and Kiley Shaw - 450 series. They improve to 1-3 on the season.

The Jersey varsity boys bowling dropped one last night to Roxana by a 2872 to 2678 pin total. The boys were led by Tyler Ayres - 609 series and Jacob Elliott - 592 series. The boys are 1-3 on the season.

JV Boys Bowling improves to 3-1 on the season by beating Roxana. They were led by Quinten Schulte - 506 series and Heath Groppel - 497 series.

Marquette Catholic 58, East Alton-Wood River 23

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 51, Roxana 48

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 67, Rhode Island 60

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Missouri State 65, SIU-Carbondale 53

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Mississippi 80, Missouri 59

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Minnesota 83, Illinois 73

