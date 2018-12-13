TUESDAY, DECEMBER 11



MASCOUTAH 78, CIVIC MEMORIAL 55: Bryce Zupan led the Eagles with 14 points, while Travis Hilligoss had 12 and Jacob Coleman 10 as CM fell to the Indians in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at home.

Malik Green led Mascoutah with 15 points, while Jarred Johnson added 12.

The Eagles are now winless in seven games, while the Indians jump to 5-3.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 12



GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 60, JACKSONVILLE ILLINOIS SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF 7: Sophia Lorton led the Warriors once again, scoring 26 points and Colleen Schumann had 10 as Calhoun defeated ISD in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game on the road.

The Warriors led 21-2 at quarter time and 35-4 at halftime in getting the win over the Tigers.

Calhoun improves to 5-4 on the season, 2-0 in the league. They’ll host Concord Triopia Thursday night in a league game.

