TUESDAY, AUGUST 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 160, JERSEY 201, CIVIC MEMORIAL 223, ROXANA 239, HILLSBORO 249: Marquette's Gracie Piar was the medalist with a three-under-par 33 for nine holes as the Explorers took a five-team meet at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park.

Alone with Piar's score, Ava Bartosiak had a 40 for Marquette, while Audrey Cain shot a 43, both Lilly Montague and Clancy Maag each had a 44 and Karly Reiter shot a 63.

Bria Tuttle led the Panthers with a 44, while Madi Darr shot a 48, Jerra LaPlant fired a 52, Emma Breitweiser had a 57, Lindsay Duggan shot 59 and Miranda Raymond had a 62.

Payton Whaley led the Eagles with a 54, while Peyton Mormino fired a 55, Emily DeClue shot a 56, Madeline Woelfel came up with a 58, Allie Roberson had a 65 and Peyton Phillips shot a 69.

The Shells were led by Ava Strohmeier's 55, while Sydney Watts was right behind with a 56, Regan Lynn shot a 57, B. Griffin and McKaela Brown both had a 71 and Peyton McBride shot an 80.

BOYS SOCCER

TRENTON WESCLIN 8, ROXANA 1: Christian Gonzalez had his second hat trick as in many matches, while Evan Wessel had a brace (two goals) and Cole Gruenke, Zander Kapp and Carson Spalding all scored in Wesclin's win at Roxana, in the debut of the Shells' new turf field.

Gruenke had three assists for the Warriors, while Pedro Fauth, Gonzales, Brooklyn McAllister and Spalding also had assists in the match, with Brady Kuhl needing to make only one save as he and Elliott Schlesinger shared the win in goal.

Wesclin's record stays at 100 percent at 4-0-0, while Roxana is now 0-4-0,

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1: Bryce Davis came up with a hat trick, while Justin Benovs and Camden Neal both had braces (two goals) and Lucas Ambrose, Ethan Miller and Josh Teems all had a goal in CM's win over Metro-East at Knights Field.

Parker Scottberg had three assists for the Eagles, while Caleb Butler assisted twice and Ambrose, Benovs, Trent Heflin, Noah Huth, Robbie Kitzmiller and Jacob Liefer also had assists, while Ryan Hailey and Tommy Strubhart shared the win in goal.

CM preserves their 100 percent record with a 4-0-0 mark, while the Knights are now 0-3-0.

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 4, STAUNTON 0: Elijah Aumann had a brace (two goals), while Will Jenkins and Levi Weir also scored as Lincolnwood won over Staunton in the Route 66 tournament at Carlinville.

Grant Neuhaus had four saves in goal for the Bulldogs, who returned to the pitch after having misses last week cue to COVID-19 concerns.

The Lancers are now 2-1-0, while Staunton is now 0-3-0.

TRIAD 7, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Wyatt Suter had a hat trick, while Jake Ellis, Carter Neu, Cameron Ramirez and Jake Stewart all scored as Triad won over McGivney at home.

Gibson Hunt had two assists for the Knights, while Luke Beeman, Ramirez and Sttewart also had assists as Max Rader and Brayden Tonn shared the clean sheet.

Triad goes to 2-0-1, while the Griffins are now 1-3-0.

GRANITE CITY 7, ST. LOUIS MEDICINE AND BIOSCIENCE 0: Brady Smallie had a brace (two goals) and Armando Hernandez, Ivan Hernandez, Maddox Kennedy, Ian Knobeloch-Narvaez and Tanner Moxley all found the back of the net as Granite defeated Medicine and Bioscience, a St. Louis City magnet school, at Gene Baker Field.

Ryan DeGonia, Armando Hernandez, Richard Moore, Moxley and Paramanmol Singh all assisted on the Warriors goals.

Granite is now 4-1-0, while M&B is now 0-2-0.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, ALTON 0: Anton Mosley had a brace (two goals), while Gavin English, Josh Juenger, Brayden Leonard, Maxwell McCollum and Tanner Stinnett all scored in East's win over Alton at Public School Stadium.

Kaeden O'Connor had two assists for the Lancers, while Luke Bell, Quinn Enriquez, McCollum and Jack Tock also assisted, with Caleb Simpson making six saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

East is now 4-2-0, while the Redbirds are now 0-4-0.

CARLINVILLE 7, LITCHFIELD 0: in another match in Carlinville's Route 66 kickoff tournament, Trieton Park had a hat trick, while Levi Yudinski had a brace (two goals) and both Matt Dunn and Tyler Summers both scored in the Cavaliers' win over Litchfield in the group stage.

Park also had two assists, while Asher Barbre, Ian Bethard, Matt Reiner, Summers and Yudinski also assisted, with Cameron Crowe having five saves and Traegen Madeline had a pair of stops as he, Crowe and Will Meyer all shared the clean sheet.

Carlinville stays undefeated at 5-0-0, while the Purple Panthers are now 0-3-0.

BOYS GOLF

MASCOUTAH 167, TRIAD 190: Mascoutah's Greg Adams won the medalist honors with a six-over-par 41 for nine holes as the Indians won over Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at The Orchards Golf Club at Scott Air Force Base.

Tanner Massie and Connor Keith led the Knights with identical scores of 46, while Benjamin Hudson fired a 48 and Owen Twyman shot a 50.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, O'FALLON 13-20: Edwardsville opened its season with a big Southwestern Conference win on the road over O'Fallon at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Kaitlyn Conway had six points, an ace and two assists for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had three kills and a block, Emma Garner had four points, an ace and seven kills, Lexie Griffin had seven points, an ace and 17 assists, Jada Hall came up with a kill, Sydney Harris had two kills and two blocks, Kloi Karban had four kills, Hanna Matarelli served up five points and an ace, Gabby Saye had 10 kills, two blocks and an assist, Madison Vieth had five points, an ace and 12 assists, and Ava Waltenberger had two points and five kills.

Edwardsville opens its season at 1-0, while the Panthers are 1-1.

BELLEVILLE EAST 25-25, ALTON 11-15: Belleville East won on the road in their Southwestern Conference opener over Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had a point, two kills, two blocks and five assists for the Redbirds, with Audrey Evola serving up a point, Reese Plont had two kills and a block, Renee Raglin had four kills, Taryn Wallace had three kills and Alyssa Wisniewski had a point and two kills.

The Lancers improve to 2-1, while Alton is now 2-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, LITCHFIELD 10-19, Marquette kept its great start going with a two-set win over Litchfield at the Marquette Family Arena.

Emma Bohannon came up with five points and two aces for the Explorers, while Elanour Brass had a kill, Sydney Ehrman served up a point, Olivia Ellebracht had two kills and two assists, Torrie Fox had five points, three aces, a kill and three assists, Allison Geiger had four kills, Kylie Murray had three points, an ace and two kills, Ryan O'Leary served up five points, Chloe White had two points, an ace and two kills, Abby Williams had two points, a block and two assists, Natalie Wills had three kills and Allison Woolbridge had 10 points, two aces and 12 assists.

The Explorers are now 7-1, while the Purple Panthers open their season 0-1.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-25, COLUMBIA 20-19: CM came off their championship in the Roxana Invitational over the weekend to take a very close match over Columbia at home to stay unbeaten.

Ella Middleton, Camryn Gehrs and Emily Williams all served up aces for the Eagles, with Middleton coming up with 10 digs, Williams and Toni Reynolds each had five, Maddie Brueckner had two and Gehrs had one. Lauren Dunlap led CM with 10 kills, while Lexi Biciocchi had five, Annabelle Reno had three and both Middleton and Courtney Picklesimer had two each. Brueckner had 20 assists, while Reynolds had one and Dunlap and Picklesimer each had two blocks each, while Gehrs had one.

The Eagles advance to 7-0 on the season.

HERITAGE CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN 25-25-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 16-16-12: MVCS lost their home opener to Heritage Classical Christian at the MVCS gym in Alton.

McKinzie Wright led the Warriors with five kills, five aces and 21 digs, while Anna Gaworski had 13 assists and Jessie Huels also had five kills.

MVCS is now 0-3 on the season and hosts Liberty Christian in a 4:30 p.m. start on Friday.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

STAUNTON 1, ATHENS 0: In the Route 66 tournament at Carlinville, Ashton Copeland's second half strike, assisted by Matthew Sievers, was the only goal of the game as Staunton defeated Athens to pick up their first win of the year.

Grant Neuhaus made seven saves in goal to record his first clean sheet of the season.

Both the Bulldogs and Trojans are 1-3-0 on the year.

SITE, TIME CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR EDWARDSVILLE-ALTON MATCH: The Southwestern Conference boys soccer match between Edwardsville and Alton, set for Public School Stadium, has been moved to Piasa Motor Fuels Field at AHS, and will now kickoff at 7 p.m.

The JV match will commence at 5:15 p.m., prior to the varsity match.

GIRLS GOLF

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 154, TRIAD 172, ROXANA 222: Triad's Emma Hill was the medalist with a two-under-par 34 for nine holes as Marquette won a quadrangular meet with the Knights, Roxana and Highland at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

The Explorers were led by Audrey Cain and Gracie Piar, who both shot even-par 36s, with Clancy Maag shooting a 40, Lilly Montague had a 42, Ava Bartosiak fired a 44 and Karly Reiter came up with a 51.

Besides Hill's score, Makena Keith shot a 43 for Triad, while Makenna Jensen had a 49 and Layla Moore fired a 51.

The Shells were lead by Reagan Lynn and Sydney Watts, who both shot a 51, followed by Ava Strohmeier's 53, B. Griffin having a 67, McKaela Brown fired a 71 and Peyton McBride had a 79.

GIRLS TENNIS

ST. JOSEPH'S ACADEMY 9, EDWARDSVILLE 0: St. Joseph's Academy's Ellie Choate defeated Hannah Colbert 7-5, 7-5 in the number one singles match, which was the feature match of the evening as St. Joe's defeated the Tigers at home in Frontenac, Mo.

Both teams were without their top players, as Chloe Koons of the Tigers was out with an illness and Abby Gaines of the Angels didn't play because with an elbow injury.

Both Edwardsville and St. Joe's will play in the Champions I bracket of the Heather Bradshaw Invitational tournament, which will be played this weekend at the Edwardsville Tennis Center and other sites in the Metro-East area.

COVID BREAKOUT CANCELS ALTON-ROOSEVELT MATCH: A COVID-19 breakout at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis City has forced the cancellation of a match between Alton and Roosevelt, scheduled for tomorrow at Roosevelt.

Approximately 240 students have been quarantined at Roosevelt. forcing the Rough Riders to cancel the match against the Redbirds.

Alton will next play at home against East St. Louis in a Southwestern Conference match next Tuesday, with the match scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

