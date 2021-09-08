Tuesday Sports Scoreboard
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SPORTS SCOREBOARD
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
BOYS SOCCER
Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 1 (after extra time, Edwardsville wins penalty shootout 5-3.)
Mascoutah 8, Jersey 0
Triad 3, Highland 0
Civic Memorial 4, Waterloo 0
Roxana 7, Carlyle 0
Lebanon 1, Valmeyer 0
Carlinville 6, Staunton 0
Collinsville 1, O'Fallon 1 (after extra time, Collinsville wins penalty shootout 5-4.)
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville East 10-19
Freeburg 25-25, Roxana 22-19
Civic Memorial 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 19-17
East St. Louis at Alton --- postponed, makeup date TBA
Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Nokomis 12-19
Carrollton 12-25-25, Carlinville 25-20-20
Marquette Catholic 25-25, Hillsboro 10-19
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles Dodgers 7, St. Louis Cardinals 2
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING
NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines
UEFA (Europe)
Republic of Ireland 1, Serbia 1
Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3
France 2, Finland 0
Bosnia-Herzegovina 2, Kazakhstan 2
Denmark 5, Israel 0
Faeroe Islands 2, Moldova 1
Austria 0, Scotland 1
Norway 5, Gibraltar 1
Montenegro 0, Latvia 0
Netherlands 6, Turkey 1
Slovakia 2, Cyprus 0
Russia 2, Malta 0
Croatia 3, Slovenia 0
CAF (AFRICA)
Zambia 0, Tunisia 2
Malawi 1, Mozambique 0
Ethiopia 1, Zimbabwe 0
Tanzania 3, Madagascar 2
Equatorial Guinea 1, Mauritania 0
Cape Verde 1, Nigeria 2
Congo 1, Senegal 3
Burkina Faso 1 Algeria 1
Angola 0, Libya 1
Sudan 2, Guinea-Bissau 4
AFC (ASIA)
South Korea 1, Lebanon 0
Vietnam 0, Australia 1
China 0, Japan 1
Syria 1, United Arab Emirates 1
Oman 0, Saudi Arabia 1
Iraq 0, Iran 3
More like this: