TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 1 (after extra time, Edwardsville wins penalty shootout 5-3.)

Mascoutah 8, Jersey 0

Triad 3, Highland 0

Civic Memorial 4, Waterloo 0

Roxana 7, Carlyle 0

Lebanon 1, Valmeyer 0

Carlinville 6, Staunton 0

Collinsville 1, O'Fallon 1 (after extra time, Collinsville wins penalty shootout 5-4.)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville East 10-19

Freeburg 25-25, Roxana 22-19

Civic Memorial 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 19-17

East St. Louis at Alton --- postponed, makeup date TBA

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Nokomis 12-19

Carrollton 12-25-25, Carlinville 25-20-20

Marquette Catholic 25-25, Hillsboro 10-19

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Los Angeles Dodgers 7, St. Louis Cardinals 2

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING

NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines

UEFA (Europe)

Republic of Ireland 1, Serbia 1

Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3

France 2, Finland 0

Bosnia-Herzegovina 2, Kazakhstan 2

Denmark 5, Israel 0

Faeroe Islands 2, Moldova 1

Austria 0, Scotland 1

Norway 5, Gibraltar 1

Montenegro 0, Latvia 0

Netherlands 6, Turkey 1

Slovakia 2, Cyprus 0

Russia 2, Malta 0

Croatia 3, Slovenia 0

CAF (AFRICA)

Zambia 0, Tunisia 2

Malawi 1, Mozambique 0

Ethiopia 1, Zimbabwe 0

Tanzania 3, Madagascar 2

Equatorial Guinea 1, Mauritania 0

Cape Verde 1, Nigeria 2

Congo 1, Senegal 3

Burkina Faso 1 Algeria 1

Angola 0, Libya 1

Sudan 2, Guinea-Bissau 4

AFC (ASIA)

South Korea 1, Lebanon 0

Vietnam 0, Australia 1

China 0, Japan 1

Syria 1, United Arab Emirates 1

Oman 0, Saudi Arabia 1

Iraq 0, Iran 3

