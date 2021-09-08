Tuesday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER Edwardsville 1, Belleville East 1 (after extra time, Edwardsville wins penalty shootout 5-3.) Mascoutah 8, Jersey 0 Triad 3, Highland 0 Civic Memorial 4, Waterloo 0 Roxana 7, Carlyle 0 Lebanon 1, Valmeyer 0 Carlinville 6, Staunton 0 Collinsville 1, O'Fallon 1 (after extra time, Collinsville wins penalty shootout 5-4.) GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville East 10-19 Freeburg 25-25, Roxana 22-19 Civic Memorial 25-25, Piasa Southwestern 19-17 East St. Louis at Alton --- postponed, makeup date TBA Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Nokomis 12-19 Carrollton 12-25-25, Carlinville 25-20-20 Marquette Catholic 25-25, Hillsboro 10-19 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles Dodgers 7, St. Louis Cardinals 2 FIFA WORLD SOCCER FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines UEFA (Europe) Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Republic of Ireland 1, Serbia 1 Azerbaijan 0, Portugal 3 France 2, Finland 0 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2, Kazakhstan 2 Denmark 5, Israel 0 Faeroe Islands 2, Moldova 1 Austria 0, Scotland 1 Norway 5, Gibraltar 1 Montenegro 0, Latvia 0 Netherlands 6, Turkey 1 Slovakia 2, Cyprus 0 Russia 2, Malta 0 Croatia 3, Slovenia 0 CAF (AFRICA) Zambia 0, Tunisia 2 Malawi 1, Mozambique 0 Ethiopia 1, Zimbabwe 0 Tanzania 3, Madagascar 2 Equatorial Guinea 1, Mauritania 0 Cape Verde 1, Nigeria 2 Congo 1, Senegal 3 Burkina Faso 1 Algeria 1 Angola 0, Libya 1 Sudan 2, Guinea-Bissau 4 AFC (ASIA) South Korea 1, Lebanon 0 Vietnam 0, Australia 1 China 0, Japan 1 Syria 1, United Arab Emirates 1 Oman 0, Saudi Arabia 1 Iraq 0, Iran 3 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip